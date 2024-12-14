She was shot 10 times in Petersburg and survived. Now, she wants to use her platform to raise awareness.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Charity Cardoza proudly holds the title of Mrs. Richmond 2024. She now wants to use her platform to raise awareness about domestic violence as she lies in the critical care unit at VCU Medical Center after being shot multiple times last Saturday night.

"It's by the grace of God I'm still alive, and yes, I am pretty scared because I didn't really know this guy. And I thought I did," Cardoza told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Cardoza was dancing with a friend inside a home on South Dunlop Street in Petersburg when gunfire erupted, hitting both of them.

"I was shot 10 times, and my face looks very bad," Cardoza said. "I have been trying to get away from this man, and this all happened because I didn't want to fight or get abused. He thought that I was in the room with a man, but I was really in the room with my best friend. So I hope he feels stupid."

Petersburg police quickly arrested Cardoza's relatively new boyfriend, James Bell.

Police are calling the shooting a domestic incident. It's something Cardoza and her friends want others to learn from.

"You don't know what skeletons some are hiding in the closet. You just don't know, especially with it so new. Do your research," Cardoza's good friend Brittany Harris said.

Bell was served with a warrant for attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, use of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently in jail with no bond.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok