2 people injured in Petersburg shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Petersburg, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Dunlop Street, Petersburg Police posted on social media at 11:25 p.m. That is about a block away from the Albert W Jones Football Field.

Police said the two victims were taken to an area hospital. However, there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police urged anyone in the area who "saw or heard anything" to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3tips App.

"Remember that Crime solvers pays a reward for information that leads to a conviction," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

