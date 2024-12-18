Domestic violence rises during the holidays. This Richmond woman is working to help those in harm's way.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Organizations that support survivors of domestic violence report a surge in call volume during the holiday season.

Timika Cousins, a survivor herself, founded the nonprofit "The Faces Behind a Purpose for You" after her aunt was killed by her husband in Chesterfield County in 2014.

"I was in a really, really dark place," explained Cousins. "But let glory be to God and with the support of my family and some of my close friends, I was able to pull through."

She now assists other survivors in reclaiming their peace and happiness.

According to data from Break the Cycle, nearly one in two women and over two in five men in the U.S. have experienced physical abuse from an intimate partner.

Cousins says that her nonprofit typically sees an increase in requests for help during this time of year.

"You have those families that say, I want them to see their dad, or vice versa, I'm not going to leave the men out, or I want them to see their mom,” Cousins said. The emotional pull of the holidays often leads to re-exposure to abuse and trauma.

Cousins encourages individuals in such situations, or those knowing someone who is struggling, to consider designating a mediator for safety.

"As the advocate, we can't say just get out," she said. "But how can we set up a safety plan for you? You have that strength and willpower, you can be a winner or survivor. You can leave."

She emphasizes the importance of seeking counseling and confiding in trusted individuals, believing that no one should face these challenges alone.

For victims feeling trapped in an unsafe situation, "The Faces Behind a Purpose for You" can be contacted at 804-729-2229 for support and assistance.

