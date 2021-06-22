Watch
Documentary examines troubled past with Confederate statues

AP
In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground." The feature-length documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, as part of its Juneteenth programming. (PBS via AP)
NEW YORK — Perplexed by America’s controversial relationship with Confederate monuments, “The Daily Show” team member CJ Hunt saw potential for what he thought would make an interesting short film.

But not long after beginning the project, he realized a much bigger story was revealing itself — “The Neutral Ground,” a feature-length documentary that premiered Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be available July 5 on PBS.

The serious, yet funny, documentary examines the Lost Cause, the campaign that mythicized the Confederacy after the Civil War and continues the narrative that the conflict was more about freedom than the right to own slaves.

