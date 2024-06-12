Dock Street Park is opening along the James River in Richmond. Here's what to expect.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dock Street Park is a new park that is opening as part of the James River Park System in Richmond.

Dock Street Park is located along the James River trail between Ship Lock Park and the Intermediate Terminal Building Three.

Thanks to the work of the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the park will now have a perpetual conservation easement.

That means the preservation of the view that gave the city its name when William Byrd looked out from atop Libby Hill in the early 18th century.

Watch: Joe Brancoli shares why he plans to enjoy Dock Street Park in Richmond

Joe Brancoli enjoys Dock Street Park

The park will give the public new access to the waterfront where the center of Richmond's maritime commerce was once anchored.

The four-acre park includes a nature center owned by the James River Association.

The park also allows that section of the Capitol Trail to be moved off the busy street and essentially to the waterfront.

The park will be open to the public on Saturday with an official ribbon cutting coming later in July.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.