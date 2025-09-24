Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Parents can get car seats inspected for free in Virginia this weekend

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 24, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 24, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — National Seat Check Saturday is this weekend, which means parents and guardians can receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their children.

The Virginia DMV posted a reminder to social media on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers of the free inspections.

Certified technicians will inspect the car seat to be sure it's the right fit and installed correctly. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, the inspections take between 20 and 30 minutes.

VDH advises parents to bring their children with them, or have their weight and height measurements handy. Parents should also bring the vehicle and seat manuals.

"It's not just this Saturday - you can make an appointment any days your local inspection station is open!"

Click here for a map of seat inspection stations or to make an appointment.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone