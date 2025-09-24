Parents can get car seats inspected for free in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — National Seat Check Saturday is this weekend, which means parents and guardians can receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their children.

The Virginia DMV posted a reminder to social media on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers of the free inspections.

Certified technicians will inspect the car seat to be sure it's the right fit and installed correctly. According to the Virginia Department of Health website, the inspections take between 20 and 30 minutes.

VDH advises parents to bring their children with them, or have their weight and height measurements handy. Parents should also bring the vehicle and seat manuals.

"It's not just this Saturday - you can make an appointment any days your local inspection station is open!"

Click here for a map of seat inspection stations or to make an appointment.

