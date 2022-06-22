RICHMOND, Va. — A new communication device added to all Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) service centers will make it easier for deaf or hard of hearing customers to get service.

The wireless electronic device, called UbiDuo, features two small screens attached to keyboards that lets the customer and employee to communicate across the service counter by typing a conversation in real time.

The DMV said they will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford via a press release. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient.”

DMV said they purchased the UbiDuo devices through a federal grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

