Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold hiring event March 18

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. — The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will hold a hiring event next week in an effort to bolster staffing at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center.

The event is planned for Tuesday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beulah Recreation Center at 6901 Hopkins Road.

"In addition to providing information and answering questions, DJJ staff will offer assistance with completing applications, on-site interviews, fingerprinting and background checks, and on-the-spot job offers," a spokesperson for the department wrote on Wednesday.

DJJ also encouraged attendees to start or complete online applications ahead of the event.

Bon Air is Virginia's only youth prison, where young people convicted of serious crimes in juvenile court are sentenced for rehabilitation.

As CBS 6 previously reported, an independent assessment of Bon Air completed last year attributed "critically low" staffing levels to a host of issues at the facility, including more confinement among youth, lacking programming, safety concerns, and employee fatigue.

In February, CBS 6 reported DJJ Director Amy Floriano announced other attempts to boost staffing at Bon Air including special pay incentives, a campaign to hire 100 workers by April, and a change in leadership at the facility.

