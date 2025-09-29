7 people hurt after 'distracted' driver hits horse-drawn buggy in Virginia, troopers say

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Two people were medflighted after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy carrying seven people at an intersection in rural Richmond County on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Calvary Church Road just before 3:45 p.m., Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said. That is not far from the historic Calvary United Methodist Church in Warsaw.

Shehan said a 38-year-old Lancaster County woman driving a Nissan sedan hit an Amish buggy traveling along Route 3.

The buggy, driven by a 44-year-old man from Warsaw, had seven people on board at the time of the crash.

Two passengers from the buggy suffered serious injuries and were medflighted to a nearby hospital, troopers said.

The other people on board were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver was distracted at the time of the crash," but showed "no signs of impairment," according to troopers.

Shehan said charges are pending in the wreck, which remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Richmond County, which is in Virginia's picturesque Northern Neck, is roughly 60 miles east and a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

