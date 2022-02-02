Watch
Dispute over mask mandates in Virginia to be heard by judge

This graphic in Colonial Heights, Virginia, shows students the right and wrong ways to mask.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:17:46-05

ARLINGTON, Va. — A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school.

Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.

Youngkin's order not only reversed a school mask mandate that has been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards.

The school boards say Youngkin’s action usurps local authority and unnecessarily upends procedures that allowed schools to safely navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing was taking place Wednesday in Arlington County Circuit Court.

