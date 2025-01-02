Virginia delegate introducing legislation in hopes of giving 911 dispatchers enhanced retirement benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state delegate is introducing legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session that he hopes will provide enhanced retirement benefits for 911 dispatchers.

Del. Mike Cherry (R-Colonial Heights) said those dispatchers are typically the first voice that someone hears when they call for help.

" And many times it's your worst day and they are there and they're a calm voice of reason," said Cherry. But he added, despite being the 'first' first responder in many emergencies, they are not classified as such in Virginia. "They are admin assistants."

Cherry said that means they do not have access to the same enhanced retirement benefits that those with the label get -- like police.

A 2023 study of the issue said the main purpose of the enhanced benefits is to allow workers to retire earlier because of the high level of responsibility in their job and the physical and psychological demands make it tougher to perform as a worker ages.

"It re-codifies them as first responders. With that comes enhanced retirement benefits, which is what we always talk about. But, there's also some mental health care and some other things that come along with along with that," said Cherry. "Some of these calls they have to take that are very intense, that are very tragic many times, and the dispatcher has the worst of it in some way, shapes and form, because they can't see what's going on. They can only hear and so, many times their imaginations are playing into what they're doing."

Along with helping dispatchers, Cherry said it could also help with recruitment.

"Staffing in 911 dispatch centers is very low. Matter of fact, State Police was having such a time with dispatchers they were having to pull troopers off the street to dispatch in the dispatch centers."

Cherry said this will be his third year carrying the legislation. During hearings on the bill in last year's session, dispatchers shared their experiences with lawmakers urging for the bill's approval.

Cherry said there has been bipartisan support -- but the issue comes down to money.

Legislation is needed to change the classification for dispatchers in cities and counties, which would cover the costs, but also for dispatchers with Virginia agencies -- like State Police.

"We have to fund the state portion or you can imagine, if the locality right across the street has the benefit and the state doesn't, the dispatchers are going to leave," he said.

While lawmakers have said there wasn't the money to do so in year's past, Cherry said he has spoken with administration officials ahead of this session and is confident this will be the year to give dispatchers the support they need and deserve.

"When they answer the phone we want to make sure that they are as well as they can be, so that they can help us in our moment of need."

The 2025 General Assembly session starts on Wednesday.

