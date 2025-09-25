Tickets go on sale Friday for Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast' at Altria Theater in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for "Beauty and the Beast," the first touring production of Disney's iconic musical in North America in over 25 years, coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond next March.

The show, which is based on the 1991 Oscar-winning animated feature film, first premiered on Broadway more than 30 years ago and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the Great White Way’s history.

Matthew Murphy/Matthew Murphy

Critics have lavished praise on the production from its 1994 premiere through its recent Australian and U.K. productions.

"Witty and exuberant with breathtaking choreography,” was how the Sydney Morning Herald described the production. “A tale as old as time, but as exhilarating as ever,” the London Evening Standard wrote.

"Beauty and the Beast" will run Tuesday, March 3, through Sunday, March 8, with eight performances. Click here for ticket info.

