Disgruntled customer may be Richmond restaurant shooter, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

The gunman who opened fire at Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill, along the 900 block of McDonough Street in South Richmond, may be a disgruntled customer who was asked to leave the restaurant in recent weeks, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. While no one has been taken into custody 24 hours after the Thursday afternoon shooting, those same sources told Burkett police were close to making an arrest. A bartender was critically wounded and a customer suffered a non-life-threatening injury in what was described as a drive-by shooting.
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 13, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The gunman who opened fire at Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill, along the 900 block of McDonough Street in South Richmond, may be a disgruntled customer who was asked to leave the restaurant in recent weeks, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

While no one has been taken into custody 24 hours after the Thursday afternoon shooting, those same sources told Burkett police were close to making an arrest.

A bartender was critically wounded and a customer suffered a non-life-threatening injury in what was described as a drive-by shooting.

"I feel like Richmond lately it's been a lot going on. So I've been trying to just keep to myself," Brittany Kee, who knows the injured bartender, said. "But now that I have to think twice about even coming to go eat pizza. I shouldn't have to do that."

Sports Bar shooting 03.jpg

Kee's friend Kia Powell was entering her South Richmond home Thursday afternoon when the shooting occurred down the street. The sound of the gunfire was captured on her Ring camera.

Sports Bar shooting 01.jpg

"Honestly we thought it was in the parking garage. That's how close it was. The shots were so loud," she said.

Police have not yet released any official information about a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

