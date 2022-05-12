Bartender, customer shot inside Richmond restaurant, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were shot inside a Richmond restaurant Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill, along the 900 block of McDonough Street, off Semmes Avenue in South Richmond, at about 2:43 p.m.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate shooting at Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill in Richmond, Va.



"They were actually shot inside the building. I'm told one of them working here [and] one of them a customer," Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported on a Facebook LIVE. "The customer was shot in the leg. I'm told the bartender here, from multiple sources, was shot in the chest."

"Officers arrived and located two adult males down with apparent gunshot wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "One of the individual's injuries are considered life threatening."

Burkett's Crime Insider sources said it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

WTVR Richmond Police investigate shooting at Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill in Richmond, Va.



Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.