Data center bows out of Charles City County after community concerns

CHARLES COUNTY COuUTY, Va. -- After months of public outcry, plans for a massive data center project in Charles City County are no more. Kansas-based Diode Ventures has withdrawn its proposal to rezone around 515 acres on a site about 20 miles due east of Richmond for a data center campus called Roxbury Technology Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
