Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Data center bows out of Charles City County after community concerns

Roxbury Industrial Center
Google Maps
Roxbury Industrial Center
Posted

CHARLES COUNTY COuUTY, Va. -- After months of public outcry, plans for a massive data center project in Charles City County are no more. Kansas-based Diode Ventures has withdrawn its proposal to rezone around 515 acres on a site about 20 miles due east of Richmond for a data center campus called Roxbury Technology Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone