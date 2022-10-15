Dinwiddie principal asks for 'comfort, peace and healing' after chemistry classroom explosion

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Dinwiddie High School Principal Robbie Garnes addressed students at Friday’s homecoming football game about the explosion that happened inside a chemistry class earlier this week.

Garnes said that during the celebration it was important to remember everyone impacted by the incident.

“So as a Navy Nation family, please pause for a moment of silence to wish them comfort, peace and healing at this time," Garnes said.

The incident sent three children and a teacher to VCU Medical Center with burns Wednesday. Another student was treated and released at the scene.

WTVR

Senior Beth Piland previously told WTVR CBS 6 she witnessed what happened during her second-period chemistry class. She said her teacher was having students take notes while he was demonstrating some chemical reactions.

Piland said that as the teacher was performing the demonstration, an explosion happened and the fire spread onto some of the first and second rows of students.

"I saw my friends start burning," Piland said.

She said some students' faces and other body parts caught fire and they were screaming. She said her teacher then ran over to try to help put the fire on the students out.

“I couldn’t see their faces, they were faced down on the ground. I was scared and I was thinking oh, are they dead? Are they going to be OK?” Piland said.

WTVR

The fire remains under investigation by the school and fire department.

Fire officials said no new information about the incident may be released until next week.

