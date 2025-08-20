92-year-old receives Dinwiddie County's first lifetime achievement award

DINWIDDE COUNTY, Va. — A historic moment unfolded at the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night as 92-year-old Betty Bowen became the first recipient of the county's newly created lifetime achievement award.

Bowen has left an indelible mark on her community through decades of dedicated service. She worked 25 years at J.C. Penney and served as a Cub Scout trainer.

Her most significant contribution came through her work with the Dinwiddie County Historical Society, where she served as a charter member since its founding in 1985. Bowen dedicated 17 years as the organization's director.

Bowen's historical preservation efforts extended beyond her directorial role. She worked on multiple historical structure surveys throughout the county. Her work eventually helped the Dinwiddie County Historical Society obtain a grant from the Cameron Foundation specifically for a conservation study of the society and courthouse archives.

The lifetime achievement award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Dinwiddie County over an extended period. Bowen's selection as the inaugural recipient reflects her decades of service across multiple sectors of community life.

