North Carolina man dies after car hits tree off I-85 in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A North Carolina man died and an Ohio man was injured in a crash off Interstate 85 after the car they were in struck a tree Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. by the northbound lanes at the 60.8 mile marker.

A 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Noah Andrew Austin of Marion, Ohio. State Police said he was taken by med-flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, 36-year-old Stephen Brett Dellinger of Hickory, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

Neither Dellinger or Austin were wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation with assistance of the Virginia State Police Division I Crash Reconstruction team.