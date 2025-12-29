Woman killed in single-vehicle crash along I-85 in Dinwiddie County, state police say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 75-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Intestate 85 in Dinwiddie County, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from state police says the single-vehicle crash happened at 9 a.m. Friday, about 2.5 miles north of McKenney Highway.

State police said a 2024 Lexus RX 350 ran off the left side of the road and caught fire. The vehicle was driven by Faiqa Aftab Qureshi, 75, of Norfolk. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Quereshi was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Faiqa Aftab Qureshi to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.