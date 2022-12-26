Watch Now
73-year-old killed by wrong-way driver on Christmas Eve in Dinwiddie

Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 26, 2022
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old was killed by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. less than a mile south of Hamilton Arms Road when a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north in the southbound lanes crashed head-on into a 1994 Dodge Caravan.

The van was unable to avoid the wrong-way truck and the van's driver, Harriel T. Starke of Dolphin, Va., died at the scene State Police said.

The driver of the truck, identified as 29-year-old Tylor C. Bridges of Chester, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and State Police said charges are pending.

