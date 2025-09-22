Teen driver charged after striking Virginia deputy who was directing school traffic

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being hit by a car Monday morning while directing traffic in front of an elementary school.

Sgt. Randall Fish, a nine-year veteran with the sheriff's office and school resource officer at Midway Elementary, was struck around 8:15 a.m. by a 19-year-old driver from Powhatan who was heading east on Route 751, according to investigators.

Fish called in over the radio that he had been struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of the school, Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office Major William Knott said.

"Fortunately it was not at a high rate of speed," Knott added.

Fish was taken to the hospital treatment. CBS 6 learned the deputy did not suffer any broken bones.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office requested Virginia State Police handle the investigation into the crash.

While the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, officials noted that sun glare is a known issue for drivers heading east on Route 751 in front of Midway Elementary during morning hours.

"It does create some what of a distraction and hard for people to see coming through that area," Knott said.

The 19-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving.

In a statement, the Dinwiddie County School System praised Fish's service.

"Sgt Fish is a compassionate, dedicated SRO at Midway and has been a tremendous addition to the Midway Elementary School family since he began that assignment two years ago. We wish him a speedy recovery," the school system said.

