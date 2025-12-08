Farmers tend to livestock as morning rain turns to heavy snow in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Farmers in Dinwiddie County worked through snowy conditions Monday morning to ensure their livestock remained safe and healthy as winter weather moved through the area.

What began as rain early in the morning transformed into snow by 8:30 a.m. in parts of Dinwiddie County. The fluffy snow fell heavily, blanketing fields where cattle were grazing.

For cattle farmer Jamie Van Cleef, checking on livestock during inclement weather is simply part of the job. The snowfall meant spending additional time in the fields, monitoring his animals to ensure they were eating properly and remained in good health.

Van Cleef pays particular attention to his pregnant cows during weather events, watching for any potential complications. He currently has several cows expected to give birth at any time.

"We have several out here, due to calf any day now and when Mother Nature calls, they have them. It don't matter if it's snowing, if it's raining, if it's 100 degrees. It's time to have that calf, then it's time to have that calf," Van Cleef said.

The farmer has implemented new strategies to help his cattle during harsh weather conditions. He now ensures hay is kept off the ground, which prevents spoilage and trampling while making the feed supply last longer.

Van Cleef is also constructing a shelter where he plans to park his feed wagon, protecting the equipment and feed from weather exposure.

The dedication of local farmers like Van Cleef ensures livestock receive proper care regardless of weather conditions, maintaining the health and safety of animals even during challenging winter storms.

