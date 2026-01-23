Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
69  WX Alerts 51  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

90-year-old man hit and killed by teen driver in Dinwiddie, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan 23, 2026
Posted

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 90-year-old man was hit and killed by a teenage driver in Dinwiddie County on Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the Virginia State Police says.

State police said initial investigation shows that around 2:30 p.m., a 2001 pickup truck, driven by a teenager, was heading north on Route 1 when the man was hit by the truck's driver's side mirror.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Robert Stout, 90, of Dinwiddie County.

State police said speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Robert Stout to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone