90-year-old man hit and killed by teen driver in Dinwiddie, Virginia State Police say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 90-year-old man was hit and killed by a teenage driver in Dinwiddie County on Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the Virginia State Police says.

State police said initial investigation shows that around 2:30 p.m., a 2001 pickup truck, driven by a teenager, was heading north on Route 1 when the man was hit by the truck's driver's side mirror.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Robert Stout, 90, of Dinwiddie County.

State police said speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Robert Stout to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

