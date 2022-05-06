It's been 49 days since she was killed in a crash. Her community is still looking for closure.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- It's been 49 days since Diane Allen was killed in Petersburg in a hit and run while crossing Wythe Street.

At the time, she was pushing her boyfriend who was in a wheelchair.

"This is a 25-mile-per-hour highway. They said he was probably traveling in speeds in excess of 70, 80 miles per hour," Michael Stanley, a friend of the couple, said.

The impact of the crash threw the wheelchair 200 feet.

"There was no way she was going to get out of that street in time," Michael Stanley, a friend of the couple, said.

Markings still on the pavement show where Dianne was found, 250 feet away from the impact.

"I think it's frustrating. It's frustrating for everyone," Stanley said.

The car, a Dodge Challenger, would be found the next day. The car was abandoned and not registered.

"She was nice, he was nice. I knew both of them. Both of them were kinda like my friends," a Petersburg community member said.

This friend of the couple believes that someone who knows something should come forward.

"I know it's a tragedy, it's a tragedy to hear something happen like that."

Stanley attested to how Diane loved her boyfriend Antron, saying the two were good together.

"She pushed him out of the way. She, to me, is a hero because she saved Antron's life and gave up her own," Stanley said.

Both Michael and the police know that there are people out there who know was driving on the night of the deadly crash.

"I think honestly, there are several people out here that honestly know who was driving and have a really good picture of what happened and why it happened," Stanley said.

Petersburg Police say they know there are witnesses who saw the car speeding down Wythe Street and who saw the accident. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.