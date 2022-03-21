His daughter was killed in a hit and run. He wants the driver to turn themselves in.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg Police are still searching for the driver who hit two people, killing one of them, in a hit and run on Friday night.

The car involved in the crash was found the next day, found just a few miles away on Low Street in Petersburg.

"It's torn my heart in pieces that this monster has taken my daughter," Frank Allen, the father of 33-year-old Diane Allen, who was killed in the crash, said. "Whoever done this, they turned around and left my daughter on the street, just like my daughter was an animal."

Just before 9:30 on Friday night, Petersburg Police started getting calls about a hit and run at the intersection of West Wythe and South Dunlop Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman.

The investigation found the woman was pushing the man who was in a wheelchair across West Wythe Street. The wheelchair would land 200 feet from the point of impact.

Diane was thrown about 250 feet.

Photo shared with WTVR

"This should not have been and this person needs to be brought to justice," Frank said.

For now, investigators believe the car may have been going in excess of 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile an hour zone.

The car discovered by police had no tags on it. A search on the vehicle identification number revealed that the car was also not registered.

However, police believe they found the owner of the car.

"That vehicle was supposed to be housed here in the city in the area of Ferndale Avenue," Petersburg Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said.

A key part of the investigation has to do with who had the car.

"We're looking into whether or not the vehicle was stolen or not prior to the incident," Chambliss said.

Diane's father, now heartbroken, is now searching for closure.

WTVR

"You need to turn yourself in because you know you are wrong," Frank said.

Petersburg Police are asking for assistance to try and identify the driver of the Dodge Challenger involved in the accident. Anyone with information about the car is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.