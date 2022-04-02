Call for 'suspicious situation' in motel room leads police to critically injured woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a woman was critically injured at a Richmond motel Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Robin Hood Road just before 12:25 p.m. for a report of a suspicious situation inside a motel room, according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Walker said.

The victim, who had life-threatening injuries, was taken to an area hospital, officials said.

Detectives were on the scene investigating, Walker said in an email around 3:15 p.m.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. O’Neil 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.