Richmond must hustle for new ballpark to hit deadline
Richmond BizSense
The area that makes up the Diamond District includes the namesake baseball stadium and nearby Sports Backers Stadium.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 08:42:50-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmond gets closer to selecting a developer for its Diamond District redevelopment, the window for delivering the project’s new anchor baseball stadium by the Opening Day 2025 deadline is getting narrower. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
