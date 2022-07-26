Richmond narrows down Diamond District project to three proposals

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new entertainment venue near the Diamond in Richmond is in the works. The Park at RVA is set to open in the fall.

The 55,000 square foot space on Cummings Drive in the Michael and Son complex will have bowling, mini golf, a food hall, bars, a beer garden and more.

City officials said they're now down to three finalists for the redevelopment project which is considered a major mixed-use, a mixed-income destination in the city.

All plans include a new Flying Squirrels stadium, but each is still unique.

One plan emphasizes a very pedestrian-friendly area with lots of green space and biking and walking paths. Another promotes a lot of art, culture and other creative aspects while another calls for a new concert venue and YMCA.

To learn more about each plan, click here.

Officials have been evaluating each development team's proposal and their finances.

The next step is to make a recommendation to Mayor Levar Stoney and outline the details of this public-private partnership and gain the city council's approval.

Officials said they're very close to announcing who they would like to see re-develop the Diamond District.

"We're on the cusp of announcing a team. We do not have an announcement right now, we will have one very soon."

No specific date was given at this time.

Following Monday night's presentation, there was a discussion of other failed economic development projects in Richmond like Navy Hill and One Casino and Resort.

Despite these examples, city leaders said they believe this project will likely be completed.