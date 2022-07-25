RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond has a food hall. It has sports bars and beer gardens. It has miniature golf, duckpin bowling and indoor simulator golf. But it doesn’t have all those things under one roof. A group of investors led by Basim Mansour, president of HVAC company Michael & Son, is looking to change that with The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue that’s filling 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive.
Marketed as “an indoor wonderland,” the venue is to include an 18-lane duckpin bowling alley, an 18-hole mini golf course, three bars, a food hall with six restaurant concepts, a beer garden-style area with 30 self-pour taps, three golf simulator rooms, a 200-person banquet hall, and an auditorium for live music, comedy acts and corporate functions. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.