RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond has a food hall. It has sports bars and beer gardens. It has miniature golf, duckpin bowling and indoor simulator golf. But it doesn’t have all those things under one roof. A group of investors led by Basim Mansour, president of HVAC company Michael & Son, is looking to change that with The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue that’s filling 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive.

Marketed as “an indoor wonderland,” the venue is to include an 18-lane duckpin bowling alley, an 18-hole mini golf course, three bars, a food hall with six restaurant concepts, a beer garden-style area with 30 self-pour taps, three golf simulator rooms, a 200-person banquet hall, and an auditorium for live music, comedy acts and corporate functions. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.