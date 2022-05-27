Slain Henrico teen remembered as compassionate, intelligent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It has been just one week since 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby was shot and killed in Henrico County.

Friends, family and teammates gathered on Thursday night at Henrico High School to remember the teenager's life.

Diamond's principal spoke of her intelligence while another teacher highlighted her caring and compassionate attitude. Her JROTC drill instructor mentioned her grit and her basketball teammates huddled and told stories of her positivity.

One thing was very clear - Diamond Brown Mosby was loved by many.

Henrico High School Diamond Brown-Mosby

As her drumline teammates went through their steps, the cadence might have been the same, they will now march to the beat of a different drum after their drum line sister was killed just seven days ago.

Diamond was a standout shooting guard for her high school basketball team, a leader among her JROTC peers and a staple in the drumline.

She wore many hats during her time at Henrico High School, but during her 17 years of life, her most important role was as a big sister.

"There's no words that can say what she means to us,” said one of her teammates. “I said to us because she hasn't been off my mind since I found out about her. So just for myself, I’m gonna continue my Henrico pride. Behold the green and gold."

Just a few days from what should have been her graduation, her family is now preparing for a funeral.

The violence that killed Diamond is something that Henrico County's police chief says must come to an end.

“I've been doing this for 33 years and I’ve seen a lot of this over and over,” said Chief Eric English. “Around the region, we are seeing a spike in violent crime and a lot of gun violence. It's difficult coming to these because it's not only the individual but families that are torn apart.”