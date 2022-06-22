Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teens arrested in murder of Henrico student

Friends, family and teammates gathered on Thursday night at Henrico High School to remember the teenager's life.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:23:35-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police arrested two teenagers in connection to the May 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby.

One teenager, who is not yet 18 years old, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was detained at Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Martel Marrow, 18, of Henrico, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder. He was detained without bond at Henrico County Jail.

Brown-Mosby was a member of the Henrico High School basketball team and was weeks away from graduation when she was killed in an afternoon shooting on Byron Street in eastern Henrico.

Diamond Brown-Mosby 04.png
Diamond Brown-Mosby was a member of the Henrico High School basketball team.

"Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete," Henrico High School principal Karin Castillo-Rose wrote in an email to the school community. "Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school."

Police have not yet disclosed details about the shooting, nor what led investigators to the teenage suspects.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone