Teens arrested in murder of Henrico student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police arrested two teenagers in connection to the May 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby.

One teenager, who is not yet 18 years old, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was detained at Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Martel Marrow, 18, of Henrico, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder. He was detained without bond at Henrico County Jail.

Brown-Mosby was a member of the Henrico High School basketball team and was weeks away from graduation when she was killed in an afternoon shooting on Byron Street in eastern Henrico.

"Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete," Henrico High School principal Karin Castillo-Rose wrote in an email to the school community. "Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school."

Police have not yet disclosed details about the shooting, nor what led investigators to the teenage suspects.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.