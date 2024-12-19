1 arrest made after shooting inside Virginia shopping mall

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have announced one arrest in connection to a weekend shooting inside Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Virginia.

Devener Juwan Grice, 30, of Petersburg, was arrested on December 19 and charged with:

Felony Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling

Colonial Heights police initially asked for help in identifying three people involved in the shooting.

"Colonial Heights Police Department will continue to investigate this incident," a police spokesperson said.

The department has released video footage showing the moment the suspect fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg on Saturday afternoon.

The person, a 22-year-old male, was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said investigators believed the shooting was not random, adding that it appeared to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

