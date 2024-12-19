Watch Now
1 arrest made after shooting inside Virginia shopping mall

Colonial Heights police are asking for help in identifying three people involved in a shooting at Southpark Mall on Saturday.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have announced one arrest in connection to a weekend shooting inside Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Virginia.

Devener Juwan Grice, 30, of Petersburg, was arrested on December 19 and charged with:

  • Felony Malicious Wounding
  • Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Felony Reckless Handling of a Firearm
  • Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling

Colonial Heights police initially asked for help in identifying three people involved in the shooting.
"Colonial Heights Police Department will continue to investigate this incident," a police spokesperson said.

The department has released video footage showing the moment the suspect fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg on Saturday afternoon.

The person, a 22-year-old male, was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said investigators believed the shooting was not random, adding that it appeared to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

