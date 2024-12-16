Police release video of Virginia mall shooting. Christmas shoppers deal with the trauma.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police are asking for help in identifying three people involved in a shooting at Southpark Mall on Saturday.

The department has released video footage showing the moment the suspect fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg.

The shooting occurred while Justin Joyner, his wife, and their two small children were shopping just feet away.

“There was no fight, just flight. Get my family out of here,” Joyner said.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil, Joyner described the terrifying moment.

He said his family quickly fled the area as gunshots rang out, fearing that more shots would follow.

“I didn’t know if there was going to be more shots. It was just get my family safe,” he said.

Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said investigators believed the shooting was not random, adding that it appeared to be a targeted attack.

"We immediately see one of the suspects has what appears to be a pistol in his hand," he said. After the victim was shot, the suspects ran from the scene.

Although no one in Joyner’s family was physically injured, the emotional toll of the incident remains.

"It’s hard to sleep, it is. My wife, it’s very hard for her," Joyner shared. He added that he’s unlikely to visit crowded places anytime soon.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

