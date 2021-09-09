Watch
Developers to tear down, replace Westover Place shopping center

Mike Platania
The decades-old Westover Place shopping center is home to restaurant China’s Best, retailer RVA Bargains, and salon Hair Motif.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Southside stretch of Forest Hill Avenue near its intersection with Westover Hills Boulevard continues to evolve with a new mixed-use project in the works to replace an aging, largely empty retail strip. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

