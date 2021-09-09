Developers to tear down, replace Westover Place shopping center
Mike Platania
The decades-old Westover Place shopping center is home to restaurant China’s Best, retailer RVA Bargains, and salon Hair Motif.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:32:09-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Southside stretch of Forest Hill Avenue near its intersection with Westover Hills Boulevard continues to evolve with a new mixed-use project in the works to replace an aging, largely empty retail strip. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
On the farm with Libby Lewis
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.