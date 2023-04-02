Watch Now
Virginia police searching for missing girl last seen leaving school on Tuesday

HYSM destiny patterson
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 20:09:06-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are searching for Destiny Ayala-Patterson. The 16-year-old was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Chesapeake Police.

The teen has not been seen or heard from since.

Destiny Patterson (1).JPG
Chesapeake police say Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Police described the girl as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand.

Patterson Vehicle.JPG
Anyone with information about Destiny's whereabouts is urged to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

