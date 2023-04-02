Virginia police searching for missing girl last seen leaving school on Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are searching for Destiny Ayala-Patterson. The 16-year-old was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Chesapeake Police.

The teen has not been seen or heard from since.

Chesapeake Police Department Chesapeake police say Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School in a sedan around 1 p.m. on March 28, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Police described the girl as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Destiny was last seen wearing a green and tan blouse, jeans, and a heart-shaped ring on her right hand.

Anyone with information about Destiny's whereabouts is urged to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

