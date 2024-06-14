Man charged in connection to death of Charles City County sheriff's deputy

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- A man now faces multiple charges in the connection to the death of a Charles City County sheriff's deputy, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

60-year-old Derek Croom of Portsmouth was charged with one count of felonious assault of a law enforcement, two counts of destruction of Charles City County property, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Sergeant Floyd H. Miles Jr. died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while monitoring traffic in Charles City.

Croom is currently in police custody, and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail until arraignment.

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate Miles' death.

If you have any information or questions about this case, you can call the Charles City County Sheriff's Office at 804.829.9265.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!