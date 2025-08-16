Suspect killed, deputy shot after high-speed chase ends in crash, Crime Insider sources say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A suspect was killed and a deputy wounded after a high-speed chase ended in a crash and shooting in rural Nottoway County early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The Courier-Record reported that the pursuit started in Amelia County and spanned into Nottoway County with speeds reportedly topping 90 mph. The driver crashed along Route 460 near Rocky Hill Road not far from the Dollar General store just after 5:20 a.m., according to the newspaper.

"There are still just multitudes of officers from multiple jurisdictions here," Billy Coleburn with the Courier-Record said around 6:50 a.m. as he approached the scene. "That red truck crashed at about 5:25 a.m. and shortly thereafter a shot or shots were fired. There was a person wounded."

A sheriff's deputy was shot, but is expected to recover, according to Burkett's sources. The suspect was shot and killed by state troopers, according to those sources.

The incident has closed eastbound Route 460 between Morgan Circle Road and Rocky Hill Road.

VDOT urged drivers to find other routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.