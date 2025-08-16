Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect killed, deputy shot after high-speed chase ends in crash, Crime Insider sources say

Early morning pursuit reached speeds over 90 mph before ending in gunfire along Route 460 near Dollar General store, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025
Route 460 Shooting Nottoeway County
Posted
and last updated

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A suspect was killed and a deputy wounded after a high-speed chase ended in a crash and shooting in rural Nottoway County early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The Courier-Record reported that the pursuit started in Amelia County and spanned into Nottoway County with speeds reportedly topping 90 mph. The driver crashed along Route 460 near Rocky Hill Road not far from the Dollar General store just after 5:20 a.m., according to the newspaper.

"There are still just multitudes of officers from multiple jurisdictions here," Billy Coleburn with the Courier-Record said around 6:50 a.m. as he approached the scene. "That red truck crashed at about 5:25 a.m. and shortly thereafter a shot or shots were fired. There was a person wounded."

A sheriff's deputy was shot, but is expected to recover, according to Burkett's sources. The suspect was shot and killed by state troopers, according to those sources.

The incident has closed eastbound Route 460 between Morgan Circle Road and Rocky Hill Road.

VDOT urged drivers to find other routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

