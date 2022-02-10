Watch
Deputy AG resigns after Post reporting on social media posts

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 26, against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending insurrectionists to disrupt the congressional certification of the election in January. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A state official says a deputy Virginia attorney general has resigned after The Washington Post raised questions about social media comments the newspaper reported she made about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and other matters.

The Post reported it had obtained screenshots of the posts by Monique Miles, authenticated them with people who interacted with her, and shared them with the office of Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A Miyares spokeswoman confirmed Miles' resignation and said Miyares had not been aware of the posts.

Miles couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment. But she told The Post the comments had been shared to stir up controversy.

