Deputy AG resigns after Post reporting on social media posts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A state official says a deputy Virginia attorney general has resigned after The Washington Post raised questions about social media comments the newspaper reported she made about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and other matters.

The Post reported it had obtained screenshots of the posts by Monique Miles, authenticated them with people who interacted with her, and shared them with the office of Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

A Miyares spokeswoman confirmed Miles' resignation and said Miyares had not been aware of the posts.

Miles couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment. But she told The Post the comments had been shared to stir up controversy.