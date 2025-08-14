Virginia deputies met with gunfire while trying to serve warrant and protective order, sheriff's office says

GRETNA, Va. — Three deputies were met with gunfire while trying to serve a warrant and a protective order in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office confirmed to CBS affiliate WDBJ.

The incident happened at a home near the intersection of Pittsville and Homestead roads in Gretna.

Two of the deputies were hit with shrapnel. Of those two, one of them was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The third deputies was not injured.

A man the sheriff's office has identified as James Andru Lehnerd was arrested at the scene and will be charged, WDBJ reports.

It's not clear at this time if anyone else was injured.

The Virginia State Police will conduct an investigation into the shooting.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube