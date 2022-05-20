Man killed in Henrico neighborhood, cars struck by gunfire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a Henrico man killed in a Thursday night shooting as 24-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price.

Police were called to a shooting along the 3800 block of Delmont Steet, off E. Laburnum Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"When officers arrived, they received information that a male victim was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle," Henrico Police spokesperson Will McCue wrote in an email. "[Price] was pronounced dead at the hospital."

WTVR

Police reported finding "multiple cartridge casings, as well as multiple parked vehicles struck by gunfire."

The shooting that killed Price occurred about two miles away from, and five hours after, a shooting that claimed the life of Henrico High School student Diamond Brown-Mosby.

There was no indication the shootings were related.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-4878.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.