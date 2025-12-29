Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 people hospitalized after fire rips through North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin

2 people hospitalized after fire rips through North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin
WTVR courtesy of Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department
2 people hospitalized after fire rips through North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin
Posted

STANLEY, N.C. — Two people were reportedly hospitalized after a fire ripped through a North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star and Chesterfield County native Denny Hamlin.

The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department said the fire started Sunday night in the 1100 block of Blacksnake Road in Stanley.

Photos shared by the department show large flames and a significant emergency response.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports that tax records connected the property to a company owned by Hamlin, as well as his father, Dennis Hamlin.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the fire department said on Facebook.

WBTV, citing The Athletic, reports that it was not immediately clear who was injured in the fire or the status of their injuries.

Hamlin has not commented on the fire as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone