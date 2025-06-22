Demonstrators in Richmond protest US strike on Iran: 'Hands off the Middle East'

RICHMOND, Va. —Demonstrators gathered in Richmond on Sunday afternoon to voice opposition to military action, citing concerns about potential war

Protesters assembled in Richmond's Abner Clay Park to speak out against recent U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction'

The Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the demonstration, expressing fears that American military involvement could escalate into another war in the Middle East.

Demonstrators argued that domestic issues like unemployment should be the priority for government officials rather than military action abroad.

"The people of the United States do not want a war with Iran; that is the majority," Rain Burroughs said. "I think MAGA folks are having a big, big pile of buyer's remorse. Trump ran against war."

Burroughs, who represents Veterans for Peace, joined other protesters at the rally, which began at 4 p.m.

Trump addresses nation on US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Trump is open to regime change in Iran, after his administration said that wasn't the goal

President Donald Trump is calling into question the future of Iran’s ruling theocracy after a surprise attack on three of the country’s nuclear sites, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

The move seemingly contradicts his administration’s earlier calls to resume negotiations and avoid an escalation in fighting.

Trump says on social media, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

The posting on Truth Social on Sunday evening marked something of a reversal from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s morning news conference that detailed the aerial bombing.

Hegseth had said, “This mission was not and has not been about regime change."



