Judge sets aside jury verdict that found man guilty of killing Chesterfield teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A judge in Chesterfield County set aside a jury's verdict that found a man guilty of killing a Chesterfield teen for stealing a car belonging to the man's girlfriend in 2019.

After indicted for the murder of 18-year-old Bryson Mitchell, Demetrius Roots, Jr. entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The jury found Roots guilty of second degree murder -- and other related charges -- after a three-day trial in April, according to court documents. They also completed a sentencing.

The defendant moved to set aside the jury's verdict, claiming the jury did not consider whether there was sufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict on each of the offenses Roots faced, court documents stated.

A hearing for the motion was held on June 28 and the court sided with the defendant, therefore setting aside the jury's verdict.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson stated in a July 8 decision "reasonable inference ends and speculation, supposition and suspicion begin. The defendant's occupancy of the car and his resulting proximity to the crime scene are insufficient by themselves to support a conviction of murder in the second degree."

Johnson did, however, say there was enough evidence to put Roots and his girlfriend, Samira Tarabay-Whitfield, at the crime scene based on cellphone tracking records.

Prosecutors filed to have the judge reconsider, reiterating in court documents that the evidence from the cellphone location data put the Roots and Tarabay-Whitfield at the crime scene at the exact time surveillance video captured Mitchell being shot.

The Commonwealth's rebuttal to the ruling cited a precedent, stating, "when there is evidence in support of the verdict, the Court is to not overrule it and substitute its own judgment even if its opinion might differ from that of the jury.'"

They added, this should have played out in the Virginia Court of Appeals -- the natural progression for a case like this.

Nevertheless, the prosecutors' motion to reconsider was denied and they believe Roots will be acquitted of all charges.

