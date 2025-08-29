State police make arrest after woman found dead under tree at Virginia state park

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead under a tree at High Bridge Trail State Park last weekend.

Demetrius M. Brown, 28, of Lynchburg, is charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of Samantha Okinyi, 23, of Prospect.

Brown was taken into custody Friday by the Virginia State Police. He is awaiting court proceedings in Lynchburg.

Okinyi was found dead by two bicyclists in the Prospect area of the state park at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Crime Insider sources say her body was found under a tree that was freshly cut. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Police did not release any potential motive or relationship between Brown and Okinyi.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

