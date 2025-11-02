Mother-son duo wanted for shots-fired incident that triggered lockdown at 2 Virginia schools

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 46-year-old mother and 21-year-old son wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident that caused two schools in Petersburg to go into lockdown.

Shalese and Demarco Evans are wanted after the Tuesday afternoon incident that put Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School on lockdown, police posted on social media early Saturday morning.

Officers urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

The incident happened during school dismissal time when gunshots were heard near the school parking lot. No injuries were reported, and no shell casings were found on school property.

"I was scared. I was most definitely scared. I didn't know what to do. I was panicking," said Tariq Plater, a sophomore at Petersburg High School who was near the parking lot when the shooting occurred. "All I heard was like shots just going off. Next thing you know, our ISS teacher, Mr. Whitehead was yelling, telling us to go back in the classroom, we're on lockdown."

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the street area near the school lot exit, but investigators confirmed no casings were discovered on school grounds.

"We did not know if it was either actually on the school grounds or in the roadway," a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. "Units responded to the area and located multiple shell casings in the street area, but no shell casings were found on school grounds. There were no injuries to any persons at the school. There were no students hurt."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

