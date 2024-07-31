Watch Now
2 people shot in Richmond's Providence Park neighborhood

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they are investigating after two people were shot in the 3700 block of Delmont Street.

According to police, at around 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday they were called to the area for a report of random gunfire. When officers arrived they say they found 2 victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"One victim was treated at the scene, the second was transported to a local hospital, both victims’ injuries are considered NON-LIFE THREATENING at this time," police said in a release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

