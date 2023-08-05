Tenant says Henrico apartment is in poor condition: 'Living in Delmont Plaza has not been up to par'

HENRICO, Va. -- A Henrico mother said her apartment is in disrepair and she is concerned about not receiving help from management.

Angel Archer said she came to CBS6 because her family needed help to fix the extensive problems they said they have and they worry about their long-term health.

Archer lives in the Delmont Plaza Apartments in North Henrico and has lived there for over a decade. She said in the last few years things have gotten worse.

According to Archer, her toilet overflows and has seeped through the floor and burst all over the refrigerator and cabinets. Not only that, she said her apartment is in disrepair, she’s dealt with rats, maggots, and more.

“Living here in Delmont Plaza have not been up to par and someone needs to take accountability. It says we as tenants don’t matter to them,” Archer said.

The family said they tried to report these issues to apartment management numerous times since December and has struggled to get the problems resolved. Archer said they’ve been through multiple managers over the last few years.

“We need to have someone on staff that cares about the tenants and site maintenance team here to address everyone in the community,” Archer stated.

CBS6 ran into the new property manager when interviewing Archer at her home. She told CBS6 off-camera that she’s been in the role for only a handful of days. She said she has been speaking with residents and is making a list of their concerns to take to the property owners. Capital Realty Group out of New York owns the property.

In a statement, they told CBS6 the complex was renovated in 2021 and they say they regularly inspect the property.

They said they can only respond to problems they are alerted to and say the tenant hasn’t told them about the problems.

They also stated the resident is refusing to allow maintenance into the apartment to address her complaints.

Archer denies those claims and sent us this communication dating back to September 2020 showing how she has been reaching out to them to get the issues resolved.

“It’s important to have the things we need to live comfortably,” she said.

