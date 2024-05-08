Community walk offers support after 3 shootings shock Henrico neighborhood: 'Home shouldn’t be a place of war'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some neighbors in Henrico County's Delmont Plaza community said an increased police presence was a welcome surprise Tuesday night.

“It's comforting to see people here today supporting us. It is a step in the right direction," one neighbor, who anonymously shared her crime concerns with CBS 6, said. “I feel anxiety coming home and I shouldn’t feel that way. Home shouldn’t be a place of war it shouldn’t be a place of chaos."

One person has been killed and five people injured as the result of three separate shootings in the neighborhood over the last month, police said.

Henrico County Supervisor Rev. Roscoe Cooper III, of the Fairfield District, organized the community walk. He brought together other County Supervisors, Henrico County Police, church leaders, and the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney.

He prioritized making sure community members knew that county leaders cared and were there to help.

Officials plan to take feedback from the community and create a plan to help protect residents.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure this community is safe," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said.

It’s a police presence some neighbors said they hoped to see more often.

“It's traumatizing to have to deal with something like that. I think it’s going to take outside support and change of heart and mind of each individual who lives in the community to want the change," one neighbor said.

Henrico Police continued to ask for help solving the recent crimes and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.