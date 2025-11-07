Henrico woman last seen by family in December may be in Richmond, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 34-year-old woman from Henrico who was last seen by her family in December 2024.

Henrico Police said Friday that the family of Delisa Shanel Clanton last had contact with her by text on March 27, 2025.

"Family members advised Ms. Clanton is transient and has been known to frequent the Fairfield Court and Whitcomb Court areas in the City of Richmond," police said.

Officers said that her credit card was last used at a gas station in the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road on Aug. 24.

Police described Clanton as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Clanton was reported missing on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information about Clanton’s whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

