Discover rich history of Petersburg's Delectable Heights as neighborhood celebrates 49th reunion

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg neighborhood is preparing for its annual reunion this weekend, marking nearly five decades of bringing together old friends and family while celebrating their historic roots.

Five new signs designating the boundaries of the Delectable Heights neighborhood were installed just in time for Saturday's annual reunion.

"What we're trying to do is put focus on this area and bring it back to where it used to be," Herbert Coleman, a member of the neighborhood's reunion committee, said.

Founded around 1816, Delectable Heights became the premier location for affluent free Black residents in Petersburg.

"Along with Pocahontas Island, it's one of the largest settlements here for African Americans who have moved to Petersburg," said Howard Myers, who represents Ward 5 on Petersburg City Council.

The neighborhood quickly grew and developed a strong sense of community. Mary Phillips has lived her entire life in Delectable Heights, the last 58 years in the same house.

"It was good, you could stay on your porch, you could leave your doors unlocked," the 84-year-old recalled. "You could walk the street, nobody bothered you, everything was good."

Coleman recalls the neighborhood's heyday with fondness.

"As a kid, it was an affluent neighborhood, we took pride in everybody coming together. You didn't have something, you could go next door to your neighbors and borrow it," Coleman said.

Phillips, along with Scarlett Huntley, helped establish the Delectable Heights Reunions nearly 50 years ago.

"Oh, it was great. We had people, all the people, officials from Downtown, all around, everywhere, everybody," Phillips said.

But like many historic neighborhoods, Delectable Heights experienced decline over the years. However, recent revitalization efforts have brought new energy to the area, with blighted homes being removed and new construction underway.

"We have seen now over 150 new homes, along with Virginia Avenue School being renovated into Apartments for Seniors and Veterans," Myers said.

The annual reunion continues to grow, drawing former residents back to their roots for a day of celebration and remembrance.

"Because this is where your roots lie here," said Kelly Martin, who grew up in the neighborhood said. "This is where our friends are, this is where family is. You know once you live here, on the Heights, you're always family," said Kelly Martin, who grew up in Delectable Heights.

As new homes and renovated properties bring fresh life to the neighborhood, one of its oldest residents sees a promising future ahead.

"Back then it was all Blacks but now you've got everything and everybody living up here," Phillips said. "And that's the way it should be. Everybody should be able to live together and get along together. Be one big happy family."

The Delectable Heights Annual Reunion begins Saturday at 3 p.m. between Shore Street and Kentucky Avenue. Everyone is welcome to attend

📲: CONNECT WITH US

